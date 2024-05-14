NYPD identifies man wanted after actor Steve Buscemi randomly attacked in Manhattan

Chantee Lans has more from Kips Bay, where actor Steve Buscemi was a victim of a random attack.

Chantee Lans has more from Kips Bay, where actor Steve Buscemi was a victim of a random attack.

Chantee Lans has more from Kips Bay, where actor Steve Buscemi was a victim of a random attack.

Chantee Lans has more from Kips Bay, where actor Steve Buscemi was a victim of a random attack.

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have identified the man wanted after actor Steve Buscemi was punched in the face during a random attack in Manhattan last week.

The NYPD identified the man as 50-year-old Clifton Williams.

The latest development comes after the 66-year-old Brooklyn native and current Manhattan resident was slugged in the face while he was walking on Third Avenue near 27th Street this past Wednesday.

Video in the media player above is from a previous report.

Witnesses say Buscemi ran after his attacker.

Buscemi was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was treated for bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye.

On Sunday night, his publicist released a statement saying in part,

"He is ok and appreciates everyone's well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this happened while also walking the streets of New York."

Buscemi's "Boardwalk Empire" co-star Michael Stuhlbarg was hit in the back of the neck with a rock while walking in Manhattan's Central Park on March 31. Stuhlbarg chased his attacker, who was taken into custody outside the park.

Some information from the Associated Press.

ALSO READ | Man killed in Queens bodega in fight over beer, police say

Janice Yu reports the latest details from Rego Park.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.