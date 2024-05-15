38-year-old man critically injured after being stabbed multiple times in the Bronx

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed several times in the Bronx on Tuesday.
Police say the 38-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest and back at 1 West 183rd St. in University Heights just after 8 p.m.
He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.
The suspect, who police described as a man wearing a green sweater, fled the scene.
There's no word yet on a motive for the attack, or if it was random.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.
