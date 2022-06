CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- Saturday marked the return of an event that encourages everyone, no matter their personal obstacles -- The Young Adult Institute's Central Park Challenge.YAI is one of the nation's biggest and most influential groups for people with disabilities.The event returned in person after two years digitally because of COVID.Bill Ritter was there, as he is every year. He told the crowd that everyone deserves to live a life with dignity.The event raised over $500,000.----------