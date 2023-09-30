Sea Lion escapes Central Park Zoo enclosure during flooding

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Sally, a sea lion at the Central Park Zoo, briefly escaped her enclosure during Friday's flooding.

Due to extreme flooding, the water in the enclosure rose high enough that she could swim out of the exhibit.

"Zoo staff monitored the sea lion as she explored the area before returning to the familiar surroundings of the pool and the company of the other two sea lions," Jim Breheny of the Wildlife Conservation Society's Zoos and Aquarium, which oversees the city's 4 zoos and aquarium.

Water levels receded once the rain stopped and the animals are contained in their exhibit, he said.

Fortunately, no staff or visitors were ever in danger and the sea lion remained inside the zoo.

"We had closed our four zoos and aquarium this morning so staff could focus on the animals and our facilities during the storm," Breheny said.

Note: A previous story incorrectly identified the zoo as the Bronx Zoo

