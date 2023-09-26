These changes come after a 14-year-old student died by suicide following severe bullying by her peers.

NJ school district to allow officials to go through students' phones in effort to stop bullying

BAYVILLE, Ocean County (WABC) -- A school district in New Jersey is taking action after a student died by suicide last year after she was bullied by her peers.

The Central Regional School District in Ocean County says it will allow officials to look through students' cell phones.

The district is also requiring middle school students to leave their phones in special holders.

High schoolers have to turn them off or put them completely away.

At the beginning of 2023, 14-year-old Adriana Kuch took her own life after she was bullied and beaten at her high school, her father said. The assault that happened in the school hallway was posted online and was followed by online bullying.

Following her death, other Central Regional High School students and parents have come forward complaining about the bullying at the same school.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three-digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org.

