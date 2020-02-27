Monsey Hanukkah machete attack victim's condition improves

By Eyewitness News
MONSEY, New York (WABC) -- There is an encouraging update on the victim who was critically injured in the Hanukkah machete attack in Monsey last December.

Joseph Neuman has opened his eyes and is showing other signs of improvement.

Neuman was struck several times by the suspect's machete, and the weapon penetrated his skull.

At the time, doctors were not optimistic about Neuman's chances to regain consciousness or if he would ever be able to speak again.

Five people were slashed with the 18-inch machete during a celebration at Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg's home.

Grafton Thomas, 37, was charged with five counts of attempted murder, burglary and federal hate crimes in connection to the attack.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
monseyrockland countyhanukkahattackmacheterabbi
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Officers honored for role in arresting machete attack suspect
Rabbi whose Hanukkah party was interrupted by attack calls for healing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News