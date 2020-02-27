Monsey Hanukkah machete attack victim's condition improves

Joseph Neuman has opened his eyes and is showing other signs of improvement.
Give thanks to the lord for he is good, for his mercy endures forever. #MonseyStabbing victim Joseph Neuman has opened his eyes, and is showing other signs of improvement. Keep praying for a full recovery.— Rabbi Yisroel Kahan (@ykahan) February 25, 2020
הודו לה' כי טוב כי לעולם חסדו
Neuman was struck several times by the suspect's machete, and the weapon penetrated his skull.
At the time, doctors were not optimistic about Neuman's chances to regain consciousness or if he would ever be able to speak again.
Five people were slashed with the 18-inch machete during a celebration at Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg's home.
Grafton Thomas, 37, was charged with five counts of attempted murder, burglary and federal hate crimes in connection to the attack.
