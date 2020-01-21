NEW CITY, New York (WABC) -- Two NYPD officers were honored for their work in arresting the suspect in the machete attack on Hanukkah celebrants in Monsey.
Rockland County, Ramapo, Stony Point, Clarkstown and Orangetown officials were all in attendance.
Officers Russell Mattera and David Radziwon were presented with a Distinguished Service Award, the Legislature's highest honor.
Josef Gluck, who fought with the attacker, then ran after him and got his license plate, also attended.
Grafton Thomas, 37, has been charged with five counts of attempted murder, burglary and federal hate crimes in connection to the December attack.
Five people were slashed with an 18-inch machete during a celebration at Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg's home.
Federal prosecutors say the alleged attacker was motivated by hatred toward Jews.
The victims of the rampage were also mentioned, including 72-year-old Yehosef Neumann who remains in a coma with extremely serious injuries.
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
NYPD officers honored for role in arresting Hanukkah machete attack suspect in Monsey
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More