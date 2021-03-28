Brooklyn athlete awarded grant for wheelchair for competitive basketball

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10450905" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A dog in Ottawa, Canada flagged down help for her owner in a heroic incident that was all caught on video by a neighbor's security camera.

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Despite a challenging year for charities, one organization was able to fund 100% of grant requests during the pandemic -- including one for a wheelchair basketball player in Brooklyn.The pandemic stopped some charities right in their tracks by limiting or even stopping fundraising efforts.But athletes who depend on charitable grants received wonderful news this week, including a college student in Brooklyn.The Challenged Athletes Foundation awards grants worldwide to athletes who need prosthetics to compete.More than 3,000 athletes that needed prosthetics were awarded grants. In total, 49 states and 52 countries had grand recipients -- from ages 1 to 76.Brooklyn wheelchair basketball player Abdoul Sow found out via Zoom he was getting a new wheelchair for competitive basketball.Sow grew up in Africa lost his leg when he was just 8 years old from a motorcycle accident. His love of sports had him dreaming of playing sports like Brooklyn's own Steve Serio.Serio sent a virtual congratulations all the way from Tokyo where he is training with the USA Men's wheelchair team.Sowl was thrilled with the news and hopes they will be teammates someday.----------