Access-a-Ride van slams into subway station entrance in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- An Access-a-Ride van slammed into a subway station entrance in Lower Manhattan early Monday.It happened at 6 a.m. at the Chambers Street Subway Station entrance for the 123/ACE trains, at Church and Barclay streets.The van ripped the entire entrance apparatus from the base, sending railings, signing and glass into the street.An eyewitness said it looked like the driver mistook the gas for the brake, but police are investigating.Our Eyewitness News crew heard the boom of the crash right as they were about to go live.It's not yet known if anyone was injured.----------