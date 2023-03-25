Eyewitness News reporter Chantee Lans discusses journalism with Baldwin High School students

Eyewitness News Long Island reporter Chantee Lans talks to Hofstra University students about her career.

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- Eyewitness News Long Island reporter Chantee Lans helped with "Baldwin Shadow Day" at Hofstra University last week.

Chantee met with some students from Baldwin High School. She is a Baldwin High graduate herself.

The students got the chance to learn about journalism and visit the Lawrence Herbert School of Communication, which houses the Eyewitness News Long Island bureau.

