  • Full Story
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Eyewitness News reporter Chantee Lans discusses journalism with Baldwin High School students

WABC logo
Saturday, March 25, 2023 5:26PM
Chantee Lans helps out with Baldwin Shadow Day
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Long Island reporter Chantee Lans talks to Hofstra University students about her career.

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- Eyewitness News Long Island reporter Chantee Lans helped with "Baldwin Shadow Day" at Hofstra University last week.

Chantee met with some students from Baldwin High School. She is a Baldwin High graduate herself.

The students got the chance to learn about journalism and visit the Lawrence Herbert School of Communication, which houses the Eyewitness News Long Island bureau.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW