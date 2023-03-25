Eyewitness News reporter Chantee Lans talks to Baldwin Middle School students on their career day

Eyewitness News' very own Chantee Lans went back to her old stomping grounds to talk to students about her career.

NASSAU COUNTY (WABC) -- A member of the Eyewitness News family was the special guest for career day at Baldwin Middle School.

Long Island reporter Chantee Lans spoke to students about being a professional journalist.

Chantee was born in Brooklyn, but she was raised on Long Island.

She attended Baldwin, once sitting in the same spot as the seventh graders she spoke to on Friday.

Her appearance for the career day was her first time back since she graduated.

Students also heard from a surgeon, a celebrity hair stylist and a Kings County Supreme Court Judge.

