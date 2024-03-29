'Law and Order: Criminal Intent,' 'CSI' and more to air on a new 24/7 channel called CHARGE!.

Your favorite crime dramas in one place on new network, CHARGE!

LOS ANGELES -- If you love to binge police procedural dramas, you're in luck. A free, 24/7 channel called CHARGE! is dedicated to the cop shows you know and love.

"CHARGE! is a broadcast television network that consumers can watch over the air with an antenna. It tends to focus on big police dramas," Scott Ehrlich, Chief Innovation Officer at Sinclair told On The Red Carpet.

From modern-day dramas like "Law and Order: Criminal Intent" and "CSI: New York" to classic cop shows like "CHiPs," viewers will be able to solve a multitude of mysteries from the comfort of their homes.

So, why are police shows so popular?

"You can watch an episode, it has a beginning, middle and end. It's a very satisfying experience," Erlich continued. "The shows themselves are high drama, high stakes, well-written, well-acted and that's why I think you see them dominating the television landscape and why we built CHARGE! Around the police dramas."

Erlich says that using an antenna on your TV is not as old-fashioned as you might think.

"We have a generation of people growing up not using antennas, but people adding antennas to their television sets is the fastest growing part of the television business right now."

CHARGE! Launches Monday in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Philadelphia, Fresno, San Francisco and Raleigh-Durham.

Viewers using a digital broadcast antenna can find CHARGE! on the following channels:

New York WABC is Channel 7 - CHARGE is Channel 7.3

Los Angeles KABC is Channel 7 - CHARGE is Channel 7.3

Chicago WLS is Channel 7 - CHARGE is Channel 7.3

Philadelphia WPVI is Channel 6 - CHARGE is Channel 6.3

Houston KTRK is Channel 13 - CHARGE is Channel 13.3

San Fran/Oakland/San Jose KGO is Channel 7 - CHARGE is Channel 7.3

Raleigh/Durham WTVD is Channel 11 - CHARGE is Channel 11.3

Fresno/Visalia KFSN is Channel 30 - CHARGE is Channel 30.3