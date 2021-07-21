Arts & Entertainment

13-year-old theater critic Charles Kirsch already an industry veteran

By
EMBED <>More Videos

13-year-old theater critic already an industry veteran

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Charles Kirsch is a podcaster and theater critic who at just 13 years old is already a show business veteran.

Kirsch created Backstage Babble on YouTube and serves as one of a panel of Kids Critics for the Broadway World website.

He lives one the Upper East Side with his parents, who he credits with giving him an early start.

ALSO READ | 'Disney on Broadway: Live at The New Am' concerts aim to revive NYC theater
EMBED More News Videos

The best tunes from Disney's musicals are featured in four concerts called "Disney on Broadway: Live at The New Am."


Inspiration first struck when he was 7, when his parents took him to see a revival of the musical, "On The Town."

He has been very busy in the half dozen years since then.

"I think my age gives me definitely a different perspective," he said. "If I'm seeing a show that's geared towards kids, I can be more the target audience for a show like that. We're able to say things that adults sometimes wouldn't pick up on."

Kirsch has also made a name for himself interviewing older adults who are theater veterans.

"I think a lot of them have been surprised as well as happy that someone my age wants to talk to them and know about their career," he said.

His focus is the Gold Age of Broadway (1940-1980) that ended long before he was born.

A recent episode of Backstage Babble celebrated the 50th anniversary of "Follies" and featured members of the original cast.

"I've learned the most important thing is that the people who are happy, I think, are the people who just do what they want to do and don't feel they have to do something," he said.

ALSO READ | Black Widow Watch Party: Marvel fans join CCO Kevin Feige in Twitter Q&A
EMBED More News Videos

Disney+ subscribers got the chance to participate in a special watch party with Kevin Feige on Monday night.


Their answers helped the young critic find direction, in show business and in life.

"The most important thing, whether it's theater or not, to do what you enjoy," he said. "That's what I've taken away from these stars."

CLICK HERE to see him in action on his YouTube channel.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york cityupper east sidemanhattanentertainmenttheatersandy kenyonbroadway
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE | AccuWeather Alert: Storms south of NYC
Woman walking dog attacked in NYC park
Suspect in custody in 4-year-old boy hit by dirk bike in NYC
Some raise red flags over news of LaGuardia AirTrain
Woman punched in head on Grand Central subway platform
Couple whose gender reveal sparked wildfire charged with manslaughter
80-year-old woman stabbed inside NJ home
Show More
'I'm gonna go in the ocean': Teen pilot recounts NJ bridge landing
'Fair choice': NYC health workers must get vaccine or test weekly
NYC couple sues Peloton after 4-year-old pinned by treadmill
Mom in coma after fall down subway stairs during attempted robbery
Air quality concerns continue due to western wildfire smoke
More TOP STORIES News