13-year-old theater critic Charles Kirsch already an industry veteran

Kirsch created Backstage Babble on YouTube and serves as one of a panel of Kids Critics for the Broadway World website.
He lives one the Upper East Side with his parents, who he credits with giving him an early start.
Inspiration first struck when he was 7, when his parents took him to see a revival of the musical, "On The Town."
He has been very busy in the half dozen years since then.
"I think my age gives me definitely a different perspective," he said. "If I'm seeing a show that's geared towards kids, I can be more the target audience for a show like that. We're able to say things that adults sometimes wouldn't pick up on."
Kirsch has also made a name for himself interviewing older adults who are theater veterans.
"I think a lot of them have been surprised as well as happy that someone my age wants to talk to them and know about their career," he said.
His focus is the Gold Age of Broadway (1940-1980) that ended long before he was born.
A recent episode of Backstage Babble celebrated the 50th anniversary of "Follies" and featured members of the original cast.
"I've learned the most important thing is that the people who are happy, I think, are the people who just do what they want to do and don't feel they have to do something," he said.
Their answers helped the young critic find direction, in show business and in life.
"The most important thing, whether it's theater or not, to do what you enjoy," he said. "That's what I've taken away from these stars."
