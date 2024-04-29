'Numerous' law enforcement officers shot while serving warrant in Charlotte: Police

It is not yet clear how many people were shot.

"Numerous" law enforcement officers were shot in an incident in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday afternoon, police said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department described the incident as an "active situation" and said a SWAT team was on scene.

The number of people shot and the nature of their injuries was not immediately known.

Police are asking members of the public to stay away from the area, which is in a residential area in eastern Charlotte.

It all began in the early afternoon Monday with a U.S. Marshals Task Force investigation. Police said the Marshals were trying to serve a warrant when shots were fired at them.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said "multiple" people were injured and rushed to local hospitals.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper posted on social media that he had offered state resources to assist local law enforcement in any way they may need.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles took to social media to offer her thoughts on the shooting:

"I am deeply saddened by the shooting that occurred that involved Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers and US Marshals today. I ask that all Charlotteans keep them, the other injured officers, and their families in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time."