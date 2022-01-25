Mother, 2 young children reported missing in New Jersey

MONTVILLE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help after a 39-year-old mother and her two young children went missing in New Jersey.

Cheng Hsiao and her two children, 3-year-old Ethan and 2-year-old Ian, live in Towaco section of Montville Township and were reported missing on Sunday.

Officials say there is concern for their well being.

They were last known to be at their family home on Old Lane on Saturday, and it is believed that they left their residence between 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. that day.


Cheng Hsiao has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-2 and weighs approximately 121 pounds.

Both Ethan Hsiao and Ian Hsiao have black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts or this investigation is encouraged to make contact with Montville Township Police Department Detective Bureau at 973-257-4300 or the Morris County Prosecutor's Office Missing Persons Unit On-Call Detective through the Morris County Communications Center at 973-285-2900.

Callers seeking to remain anonymous can contact Morris County Crimestoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

