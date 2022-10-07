Chicagohenge photographers flock to Chicago's Loop to capture the perfect shot

CHICAGO -- Twice a year, Chicago's photographers gather in hopes of snapping the perfect picture.

During both the Spring and Fall equinox, the stars and architecture align framing the sun perfectly between the buildings of Chicago's grid-system.

Many photographers set up hours early to stake their spot for a chance to snap what is known as "Chicagohenge." This astrological event has become a meeting ground for photographers.

"This is a time where we know we can all come out here be around other photographers," said photographer Vashon Jordan. "Sometimes we come out and it's a beautiful shot, and sometimes we come out we might miss it, but to be around other photographers is something we always look forward to."

The next chance to catch Chicagohenge will be Spring 2023.