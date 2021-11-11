Pets & Animals

Chickens on way to slaughterhouse given 2nd chance after falling off truck

EMBED <>More Videos

Chickens on way to slaughterhouse given 2nd chance after falling off truck

HEWLETT, Long Island (WABC) -- Dozens of chickens on their way to the slaughterhouse are getting a second chance at life after they fell off a truck.

They were rescued on Peninsula Boulevard in Hewlett on Thursday afternoon.

A total of 66 chickens that were crammed into seven crates were rescued and will no longer be killed.

Every chicken was examined and a few of the birds are being treated for broken feet and torn nails.



The chickens are said to be between six to eight weeks old and still peeping, but are very large due to their breed, according to Long Island Orchestrating for Nature.

The Nassau SPCA says it found a temporary place for them to stretch and run around, but they are in need of permanent homes where they can live out their lives.

ALSO READ | Teenage boy rescued by actors after SUV crashes into him in Brooklyn
EMBED More News Videos

Exclusive video captured a horrific accident in Brooklyn, where an out-of-control SUV crashed into a car and then ran over a teenage boy walking his dog.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshewlettnassau countyanimal rescuerescuebirdschicken
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
Show More
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
Thanksgiving travel: What to know for the holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News