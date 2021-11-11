Chickens on way to slaughterhouse given 2nd chance after falling off truck

They were rescued on Peninsula Boulevard in Hewlett on Thursday afternoon.
A total of 66 chickens that were crammed into seven crates were rescued and will no longer be killed.
Every chicken was examined and a few of the birds are being treated for broken feet and torn nails.
The chickens are said to be between six to eight weeks old and still peeping, but are very large due to their breed, according to Long Island Orchestrating for Nature.
The Nassau SPCA says it found a temporary place for them to stretch and run around, but they are in need of permanent homes where they can live out their lives.
ALSO READ | Teenage boy rescued by actors after SUV crashes into him in Brooklyn
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip