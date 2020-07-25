'We can't be afraid': NYPD chief tells officers not to let chokehold ban stop them from doing job

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD's chief of department raised eyebrows in a meeting on Thursday when he told officers they can't let chokehold bans keep them from doing their jobs.

In an internal meeting, Chief Terence Monahan said officers shouldn't be afraid of breaking the city's new law banning chokeholds and other restrictive measures while making arrests because district attorneys will not prosecute them.

He told NYPD leaders during a heated exchange that he wasn't afraid to fight back when he was attacked last week during a protest on the Brooklyn Bridge.
EMBED More News Videos

Jim Dolan has more on the chaos that broke out between protesting groups in Lower Manhattan.


Monahan said every district attorney in the city has said they will not charge officers who violate the law restricting air into a suspect's diaphragm.

In response to those comments, Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch released a statement:

"Chief Monahan claims that all five DAs agree that the City Council's insane 'no touch' arrest law is invalid and they won't prosecute it. That is news to us. If every DA believes that, they need to say so publicly to the cops on the street. Otherwise, we have to assume that we are risking arrest any time we lay hands on a criminal who won't go quietly. Chief Monahan's head-in-the-sand mentality isn't helping us do our job," Lynch said.

State Island's District Attorney said in a statement on Friday that he would not completely refuse to prosecute but said it's hard for him to imagine a case where an officer making a lawful arrest should be charged with the Diaphragm Contact Section of the city law.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citypolice chiefprotestnypdpbapatrick lynchpolice brutalitypolicenyc newschoking
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Man shot in the face in Brooklyn has died
Child falls from second floor window fire escape in NYC
Trump signs 4 executive orders on lowering drug prices
37 bars, restaurants issued summonses for violating NY rules
Man seen in video putting officer in chokehold charged
Court rules NJ can shut down gym that defied closure
NJ all-remote learning option: What you need to know
Show More
Man alleges excessive force, says officer used taser during LI traffic stop
NJ family says daughter was bullied with racial slurs
Neighborhood Eats: Santo Bruklin serves up Brazilian comfort food
COVID Updates: Lowest hospitalizations in NY since March
Friends share Powerball jackpot win, keeping 1992 promise
More TOP STORIES News