2 young kids abducted by parents who do not have custody in Bronx: NYPD

BRONX (WABC) -- Police are searching for two young children who were allegedly abducted by their parents in the Bronx.
The incident was reported on Grace Avenue around 6 p.m.
Authorities say a 4-year-old and 2-year-old were taken by their parents who do not have custody of the children.
They were last seen in a 2008 Toyota Camry.
Few other details were released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
