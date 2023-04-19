Suspect charged with horrific child abuse involving boy, 12, and girl, 14 in Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A man was charged with horrific acts of child abuse against two children he may have kept locked in their Bronx apartment for months.

34-year-old Michael Ramos was arrested yesterday and will be arraigned today on a laundry list of child abuse and weapons charges.

Two children, a 12-year-old boy and his 14-year-old sister, were discovered in deplorable conditions in their Burke Avenue apartment.

The 12-year-old was clearly beaten in the face, sustaining a swollen eye, and busies all over his body. His 14-year-old sister also had bruises on her.

At the hospital, doctors discovered a pattern of injuries. They both appeared to be unnaturally skinny, indicating they were not regularly fed.

The children told detectives they had not been let out of the apartment in months and were pistol whipped with a gun and tied up with an electrical cord.

Ramos' mother served as the childrens' guardian, but he took over when she died in December.

