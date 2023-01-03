Man arrested in connection with death of 2-year-old boy in Connecticut

Authorities say the suspect, 26-year-old Edgar Ismalej-Gomez, is a convicted felon with a history of child abuse. David Novarro reports.

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police in Connecticut announced on Tuesday that they had captured the suspect in connection with the death of a 2-year-old boy.

According to authorities, the suspect, 26-year-old Edgar Ismalej-Gomez, of Stamford, is a convicted felon with a history of child abuse.

They say he was arrested last August for breaking the arm of a 6-month-old child.

As part of a plea deal in that case, Ismalej-Gomez served 60 days in prison and was given three years probation.

Stamford police have not released details of the investigation or the circumstances of the child's death.

Ismalej-Gomez is facing a parole violation, but at this point, it is unclear what additional charges are pending.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

TOP NEWS | Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest on field

----------

* More Connecticut news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.