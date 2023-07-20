6-year-old child in wheelchair dies after school bus ride in New Jersey

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman is facing charges after a 6-year-old child in a wheelchair died following a school bus ride in New Jersey on Monday morning.

Prosecutors say she was suffocated by the harness that secured her chair onboard and the bus monitor who was hired to help protect her is now facing charges.

Amanda Davila, 27, was charged with manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child in connection to the death of Fajir Williams.

The child with special needs was attending an extended school program at a school in Franklin Township when she was picked up Monday morning.

Police say the bus hit a series of bumps on the road, causing Williams to slump in her wheelchair. The four-point harness that secured her to the chair ended up blocking her airway.

The child arrived at the school unresponsive and first responders administered CPR and took the child to the hospital where the child was later pronounced dead.

Davila was seated at the front of the bus for the ride and officials say she was on her phone and wearing earbuds in both ears. Prosecutors say that is a violation of policy and procedure.

Davila was arrested Wednesday and taken to the Somerset County Jail. She will face a judge for the first time on Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at 732-873-5533 or via the STOPit app.

