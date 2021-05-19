Child falls 25 feet through subway grate at playground in Brooklyn

EMBED <>More Videos

Child falls through subway grate at park in Brooklyn

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a child fell through a subway grate in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported just after 5 p.m. at Rudd playground at Bushwick Avenue and Aberdeen Street.

Police say an 11-year-old boy entered the fenced-off area and fell 25 feet, landing adjacent to the L train tracks.

He was taken to Kings County Hospital but his exact injuries were not yet known.



The NYC Parks Department released a statement saying, "The health and safety of this child is on hearts and minds. We are happy to hear that she was safely removed from inside the subway grate that runs through Rudd Playground by good Samaritans."

They said the playground was recently refurbished and the subway grate was completely fenced off.

It is unclear how the child was able to get in and fall through, but officials suspect the fence was vandalized and it had been peeled back.

By the time firefighters arrived to the scene, it appeared the child was freed.

The MTA released the following incident:

"Our thoughts are with the child and his family. We have dispatched a team to investigate what occurred and ensure the site is safe and secure. The safety of New Yorkers is always our top priority."

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

MORE NEWS: Video shows NYPD transit officers rescue man who collapsed onto subway tracks
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller speaks to the hero officers in Chelsea.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynnew york citybushwickfallchild injuredsubway
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here are the COVID restrictions ending today
Shots fired at and by NYPD officers in Bronx
Plaza Hotel offers tour ahead of Thursday reopening
The Countdown: Effects of the pandemic on mental health
2 women injured when truck crashes into bus stop
Pair of parent-child duos share graduations at NJ college
Teacher says she hugged school shooter after disarming her
Show More
Paul Mooney, pioneering comedian and actor, dies at 79
NJ to offer COVID vaccine incentives as part of 'Operation Jersey Summer'
AccuWeather: Not as warm
How diverse is your police department? 7 On Your Side Investigates
Gilda's Club NYC holds virtual benefit 'It's Always Something'
More TOP STORIES News