Child falls 25 feet through subway grate at playground in Brooklyn

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a child fell through a subway grate in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon.The incident was reported just after 5 p.m. at Rudd playground at Bushwick Avenue and Aberdeen Street.Police say an 11-year-old boy entered the fenced-off area and fell 25 feet, landing adjacent to the L train tracks.He was taken to Kings County Hospital but his exact injuries were not yet known.The NYC Parks Department released a statement saying, "The health and safety of this child is on hearts and minds. We are happy to hear that she was safely removed from inside the subway grate that runs through Rudd Playground by good Samaritans."They said the playground was recently refurbished and the subway grate was completely fenced off.It is unclear how the child was able to get in and fall through, but officials suspect the fence was vandalized and it had been peeled back.By the time firefighters arrived to the scene, it appeared the child was freed.The MTA released the following incident:"Our thoughts are with the child and his family. We have dispatched a team to investigate what occurred and ensure the site is safe and secure. The safety of New Yorkers is always our top priority."The investigation into the incident is ongoing.----------