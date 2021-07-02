Car stolen with child inside in Brooklyn; 2-year-old found safe

The incident was reported Friday around 3:45 p.m. near 3rd Avenue and 30th Street.
A 2-year-old girl, wearing a pink dress, was inside the vehicle.
The child's mother was loading the car at the time it was stolen.
Citizen App video showed a helicopter hovering over the crime scene.
Police said a suspect is in custody.
Few other details were released. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
