Car stolen with child inside in Brooklyn; 2-year-old found safe

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A child who was inside a car when it was stolen in Brooklyn has been found.The incident was reported Friday around 3:45 p.m. near 3rd Avenue and 30th Street.A 2-year-old girl, wearing a pink dress, was inside the vehicle.The child's mother was loading the car at the time it was stolen.Citizen App video showed a helicopter hovering over the crime scene.Police said a suspect is in custody.----------