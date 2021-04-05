5-year-old girl grazed by bullet while playing on sidewalk in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10488671" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two people are dead following a serious crash that shut down part the Long Island Expressway for more than eight hours Monday.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 5-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet while she was playing on the sidewalk in Brooklyn on Monday evening.The incident was reported at New Lots and Montauk avenues around 6 p.m.Police say the child was playing outside when gunshots rang out.The unknown suspect fired rounds and the young girl was grazed in the head by a bullet.She was taken to Brookdale Hospital and was said to be stable.No arrests have been made.The investigation is ongoing.----------