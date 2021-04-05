5-year-old girl grazed by bullet while playing on sidewalk in Brooklyn

The incident was reported at New Lots and Montauk avenues around 6 p.m.
Police say the child was playing outside when gunshots rang out.
The unknown suspect fired rounds and the young girl was grazed in the head by a bullet.
She was taken to Brookdale Hospital and was said to be stable.
No arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing.
