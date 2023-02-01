12-year-old boy wounded in Brooklyn shooting, police investigate whether shot was self-inflicted

Officers responded to 325 Bristol Street in Brooklyn around 9:20 p.m., where they found a 12-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder.

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating whether the Brooklyn teen, who was shot on Tuesday night, accidentally pulled the trigger himself.

Cops arrived at the scene at 325 Bristol Street around 9:20 a.m., where they found the 12-year-old in the lobby with a gunshot wound in his shoulder.

They say they are investigating whether this was a self-inflicted wound.

The boy was not immediately able to tell detectives how he got shot, but relatives told detectives he was hanging out with several other young people in the lobby at the time of the gunfire.

Officials say the others scattered after the shot was fired, leaving the weapon behind. Investigators are looking at surveillance footage as they try to trace where that gun came from.

The child was taken Maimonides Medical Center where's he's expected to survive.

