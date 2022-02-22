12-year-old girl shot by pellet gun from passing car on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11586320" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Candace McCowan reports on the new safety plan and recent subway violence.

DEER PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- A 12-year-old child is recovering after being shot by a pellet gun in Suffolk County.Police say the girl was walking in the parking lot of the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park on Monday around 5:30 p.m. when she was struck.Investigators believe the pellet was fired from an airsoft gun by a person in a passing car.The girl was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.That same car was involved in a similar incident in North Babylon about 20 minutes earlier. No one was injured in that incident.The vehicle was described as a dark-colored four-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai Elantra, believed to be occupied by three or four men.No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.----------