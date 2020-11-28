10-year-old slashed in Manhattan, police search for woman who fled scene

It happened around 2 p.m. at 60 West 104th Street on the Upper West Side.
EMS said the child was taken to St. Luke's Hospital.
Police said a 45-year-old woman fled the scene.
It's not clear if the victim and suspect knew each other.
This is breaking news, we'll have more information on this story as it comes into the newsroom.
