11-year-old child riding bike struck, killed by pickup truck in Easthampton Village

An 11-year-old child was riding his bike on Town Line Road in the Village of Sagaponack he was struck and killed.
The driver of a 2022 Ford Ranger was backing up from a work site when he hit the child, according to the Southampton Town Police Department.
First responders arrived and transported the child to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
