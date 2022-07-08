11-year-old child riding bike struck, killed by pickup truck in Easthampton Village

SOUTHAMPTON, Long Island (WABC) -- A child has died after being struck by a pickup truck while riding his bike Thursday evening.

An 11-year-old child was riding his bike on Town Line Road in the Village of Sagaponack he was struck and killed.



The driver of a 2022 Ford Ranger was backing up from a work site when he hit the child, according to the Southampton Town Police Department.

First responders arrived and transported the child to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Related topics:
southamptonsagaponacklong islandchild deathpedestrian struckpedestrian killedbikes
