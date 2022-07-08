11-year-old child riding bike struck, killed by pickup truck in Easthampton Village

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=12028620" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The number of people of all ages living within the Northport-East Northport School District with cancer is "statistically significant," a study found. Kristin Thorne has the story.

SOUTHAMPTON, Long Island (WABC) -- A child has died after being struck by a pickup truck while riding his bike Thursday evening.An 11-year-old child was riding his bike on Town Line Road in the Village of Sagaponack he was struck and killed.The driver of a 2022 Ford Ranger was backing up from a work site when he hit the child, according to the Southampton Town Police Department.First responders arrived and transported the child to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.----------