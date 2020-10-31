Police identify pedestrians killed by out-of-control vehicle in Queens

Police are on the scene after a car jumped the curb in Queens, killing a woman and child, and injuring a second child. It’s heartbreaking and gut-wrenching. Chirlane and I are sending our prayers to their families. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) October 30, 2020

The sister of Erika Bautista, the woman killed by an alleged drunk driver on Long Island last month, spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News about her family's painful struggle.

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police have identified the victims after an out-of-control vehicle struck and killed a young girl and woman in Queens.They say 8-year-old Jashanty Cole and 54-year-old Yuniang Cong were fatally killed when a vehicle collided with them Friday."Two more innocent New Yorkers are dead because of a transportation system which puts speed ahead of safety, and a culture which celebrates driving big, fast, and powerful vehicles," Transportation Alternatives Executive Director Danny Harris said. "This is what happens when Vision Zero is reduced to a slogan. This is what happens when off-road vehicles invade our city streets."The incident was reported Friday at 5:30 p.m. at 164th Street and Jamaica Avenue.Police say the driver of a Range Rover traveling southbound on 164th Street lost control of the vehicle and struck the pedestrians.Witnesses say the SUV slammed into a pole before hitting the woman and child."People were screaming, people were gathering, creating crowds around the body," witness Junior Rodriguez said.Both of the victims were taken to Jamaica Hospital where they were pronounced deceased.The victims were not related."It was tragic, blood everywhere on floor, you can imagine that being your child," witness Mohamed Trore said.Police say the driver of the car, a 47-year-old woman, remained on the scene. Witnesses said she was clearly upset.It is unknown if anyone else was in the vehicle at the time of the incident.No criminality is suspected at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.----------