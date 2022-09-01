5-year-old boy struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Queens

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating after a 5-year-old child was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Queens.

The incident was reported Thursday evening around 5:30 p.m. near 100th and McIntosh streets in East Elmhurst.

Police say the 5-year-old child and his parents were attempting to cross 100th Street as a white Dodge Ram pickup truck was turning onto 100th Street from McIntosh Street.

The vehicle then struck the child as he and his parents were crossing the street, and then fled from the scene.

The child was taken to Elmhurst Hospital with severe head and torso injuries, where he was pronounced deceased.

No arrests have been made and the investigation ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

