10-year-old child struck by vehicle in Queens; Driver in custody

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- A 10-year-old child is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Queens on Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported at Rockaway and Lefferts boulevards just after 3:30 p.m.

Police say the child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver was taken into police custody.

Circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet known.

The incident comes the day after the mayor announced a new crackdown on pedestrian safety across the city.

Mayor Eric Adams and the DOT committed to making improvements to about 1,000 intersections for pedestrians.

