10-year-old child struck by vehicle in Queens; Driver in custody

The incident was reported at Rockaway and Lefferts boulevards just after 3:30 p.m.
Police say the child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The driver was taken into police custody.
Circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet known.
The incident comes the day after the mayor announced a new crackdown on pedestrian safety across the city.
Mayor Eric Adams and the DOT committed to making improvements to about 1,000 intersections for pedestrians.
ALSO READ | Pedestrian safety: Redesigned intersections at heart of NYC traffic initiative
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip