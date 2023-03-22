5 children rescued after getting lost in storm drain on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- A group of kids were rescued after getting lost in a storm drain tunnel on Staten Island Tuesday night.

The NYPD ESU and FDNY responded to Bement Avenue and Clove Way after receiving a call around 6 p.m. from a group of five kids who entered the drain and got lost in the tunnel.

First responders assisted with the rescue and took the kids, all 11-12 years old, to Richmond University Medical Center as a precaution.

One firefighter was injured during the rescue and was also taken to RUMC.

Police say the children will not be charged as they were playing and became lost.

