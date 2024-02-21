1 in 4 NYC children lived in poverty in previous years: Study

1 in 4 NYC children lived in poverty in 2022, the report says.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A new study has revealed some concerning statistics about child poverty in New York City.

One in four children in New York City lived in poverty in 2022, according to a report by Columbia University and Robin Hood.

The end of pandemic-era relief programs is to blame for the increase, researchers said.

Overall 23% of people in New York City lived in poverty in 2022, a 5% increase since 2021.

The report defines poverty as not being able to afford basic needs like housing and food.

