'The Quest' and 'Sneakerella' win big at 1st Children's & Family Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES -- The 1st Annual Children's & Family Creative Arts Emmy Awards were held in Los Angeles this weekend and with 78 nominations and more than 225 nominees attending, it was a big night for Disney -- and there were multiple wins.

The Disney+ original film "Sneakerella" snagged three Emmys, including Outstanding Choreography and Outstanding Editing for Single Camera program.

Before the ceremony, the "Sneakerella" cast and crew set the celebratory tone at the home of Liz Allen, the film's director, where they did a sing-along of the nominated songs.

Other Disney+ winners included the original series "The Quest" and "Mysterious Benedict Society" and films like "Better Nate Than Ever" and "Muppets Haunted Mansion."

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.