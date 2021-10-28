Coronavirus Update NYC: New York City outlines children's vaccine rollout plan

Vaccines for kids will available at city-run vaccination sites within 24 hours of CDC authorization, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday.
The shots will be available at pediatricians' offices, pharmacies and other vaccination sites across the city within 48 hours of the CDC's authorization.
WATCH: Mayor de Blasio outlines children's vaccine rollout plan
On Tuesday, vaccine advisers to the FDA voted 17-0 with one abstention to recommend Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 to 11.
A final ruling from the CDC is expected sometime next week, after formal authorization by the FDA, which expected this week, and then a review by a CDC advisory panel.
The city has "already ordered 231,000 doses of pediatric vaccine, which will begin to arrive in the city next week," said NYC Health Commissioner Dr. David Chokshi. "We will launch a public information campaign addressing parents' questions."
"We are really, really excited about this," said de Blasio. "We are ready, potentially even late next week, for these vaccinations for our youngest New Yorkers to begin."
ALSO READ | Most parents won't vaccinate their young children right away against COVID, survey finds
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question