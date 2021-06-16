rescue

Nevada teenager rescued from chimney after being locked out of home

EMBED <>More Videos

Teen rescued from chimney after being locked out

HENDERSON, Nevada -- A Nevada teenager had to be rescued from a chimney after she was locked outside of her home and decided to follow in Santa's footsteps.

First responders near Las Vegas said the 18-year-old climbed up to the roof and tried to go down the chimney as a last resort.

The Henderson Fire Department said the teen got stuck just above the flue.

Firefighters used a rope system to rescue her from the chimney of the single-story house.

The rescue took about 30 minutes and the teen was not injured.

The fire department said their firefighters are trained for confined space rescues.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nevadarescueteenageru.s. & worldfirefighters
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RESCUE
Officers, bystanders reunited with mom, baby they saved from under car
Chickens on way to slaughterhouse rescued after falling off truck
Hiker survived 48 hrs in Sierra National Forest with water, tangerine
Man rescued from dangerous currents in waters off Long Island
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Show More
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
More TOP STORIES News