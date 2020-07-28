States issue warning about mysterious seed shipments possibly from China

Agriculture officials in multiple states issued warnings Monday about the seeds and advised people not to plant them.
The Delaware Department of Agriculture says they received several reports over the weekend. Residents in Pennsylvania have also told sister station Action News they have received the seeds.
The packages apparently contain some sort of seed packet either alone, with jewelry, or another inexpensive item.
ALSO READ | Rodent infestation has New York residents on high alert
Jason Marcellus from North Coventry Township, Pennsylvania, says his wife randomly received one of those packages.
“I thought something might have been up when I saw this”— George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) July 28, 2020
Jason from North Coventry Township, Pennsylvania decided to document for Action News his strange delivery from overseas.@6abc pic.twitter.com/UWepiaTGL4
"Even though it says stud earring, you take it out, you actually get a little pack of these random seeds," said Marcellus. "My wife had posted something online about having received it and other people have received the same type things. So, I guess it's something that has been going around the area."
Marcellus says the package came with little to no information about the seller.
Authorities believe these packages are part of a scam.
"It is believed that these shipments are part of a brushing scam where shippers send out low-cost items at their own expense in order to rank higher on e-commerce sites. Brushing helps the seller create a more legitimate appearance to their profiles," said Delaware Department of Agriculture.
Officials in Kentucky and North Carolina issued similar warnings on Monday.
Anyone who has received a package with seeds is asked to report the shipment to the Smuggling Interdiction and Trade Compliance Program (SITC) by calling the Smuggling Hotline at 1-800-877-3835.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts