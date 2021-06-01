Woman randomly sucker-punched in face outside Chinatown restaurant

The attack was reported at 65 Bayard Street around 6:15 p.m.
Authorities say the 55-year-old woman was punched by an unknown man.
New York State Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou tweeted video of the incident she received from a constituent:
This was just sent to me from my constituent. This just happened in my district in Chinatown. He has been arrested and our precinct is investigating. pic.twitter.com/sxNfCbrlza— Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) May 31, 2021
The suspect was apprehended at the scene and was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he will undergo a psychiatric evaluation.
The woman was taken to another hospital with a facial injury, but was said to be stable.
No words were exchanged between the victim and the suspect.
TRENDING: Video shows mouse eating meat at Columbus Circle Whole Foods
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip