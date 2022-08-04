New York City eatery Serendipity to serve golden Choco Taco, for a limited time and price

The New York City eatery Serendipity is advertising a lux take on the classic dessert.

NEW YORK CITY -- One New York City eatery will sell a lux take on a dessert that will soon be hard to come by.

The Choco Taco is making a return to Serendipity, but for a very limited time and price.

This comes after Klondike announced it will discontinue the frozen treat.

Serendipity, best known for their frozen hot chocolates, made their own version of the fan-favorite snack.

A golden Choco Taco. It's topped with edible gold and will cost a cool $100.

The treat will only be available on October 4th to celebrate National Taco Day.

If you don't want to shell out for the gilded dessert Klondike says it has plans to bring back the Choco Taco in a few years.

MORE NEWS | Reservations available for the 30th anniversary of NYC Restaurant Week

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip