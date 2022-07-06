Food & Drink

Reservations available for the 30th anniversary of NYC Restaurant Week

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Reservations are now available for the 30th anniversary of New York City Restaurant Week.

NYC Restaurant Week is a bi-annual, flexible program that works with the top chefs and restaurants across the city for lunch and dinner offerings at a fixed rate and pre-selected menu.

Restaurants participating in lunch offer a two-course prix-fixe menu ranging in price from $30, $45, or $60.



This is a free program for restaurants to participate in with all proceeds going directly to the restaurants across the five boroughs.

Restaurant Week takes place from July 18- August 21.

Make your reservation by visiting NYC's Guide for lunch or dinner at restaurants across the five boroughs.

