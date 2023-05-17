USDA considers ban on chocolate milk in school cafeterias

The USDA is considering ban on chocolate milk in school cafeterias due to the rising levels of childhood obesity.

For some, chocolate milk is a welcome delicacy. For others, it is a staple in their school lunch.

But chocolate milk at school could soon become a thing of the past.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is considering a ban on chocolate milk in school cafeterias because of its added sugars.

Some argue that added sugars contribute to the level of childhood obesity.

However, others say that taking chocolate milk off the menu will lead to children drinking less milk. Milk is a strong source of calcium and other nutrients for school-aged children.

For now, chocolate milk is here to stay.

An official decision on the matter is not likely until sometime next year.

