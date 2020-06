NYPD reforms: NYC Council to vote on policing changes

EMBED >More News Videos Danielle Leigh reports the New York City Council is expected to pass several police reforms initiatives Thursday that would create new requirements for transparency and place limits on the use of force by officers, including a ban on chokeholds.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Council convenes Thursday afternoon, and the big item on the agenda is a sweeping set of police reforms.The reforms include a ban on choke holds, which the state legislature outlawed last week.Earlier this week Mayor Bill de Blasio announced new reforms requiring the NYPD to make body cam video available in all police-involved shootings and Taser incidents.The new rules also shorten the amount of time police have to conduct internal investigations.Another measure requires police to reveal how surveillance technology, including surveillance video and facial recognition software, is to be used The NYPD has taken issue with this, saying it could put officers and informants at risk.And yet another reform would require the NYPD to seek public input when developing policies.All of this comes as City Council looks to cut $1 billion from the police budget.The reforms will be discussed in committee Thursday morning before the afternoon vote.----------