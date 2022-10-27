Comedian Chris Redd punched in face outside Comedy Cellar in Manhattan

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Comedian Chris Redd was punched in the face in front of the Comedy Cellar in Greenwich Village where he was scheduled to perform Wednesday night.

According to a preliminary police investigation, Redd was getting out of his car just before 9:40 p.m. when a man who apparently looked like a security guard charged him and punched him in the face.

The 37-year-old victim reportedly was bleeding heavily from the nose and was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled the scene and no arrests were immediately made.

The suspect was said to be wearing a blue 'security' jacket, black pants, black grey and white sneakers and a bucket hat.

Redd was a cast member of 'Saturday Night Live' until last year.

