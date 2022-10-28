Surveillance video released in assault on former SNL comedian Chris Redd

Police have released surveillance video in hopes of identifying the assailant who punched SNL comedian Chris Redd.

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have released surveillance video in hopes of identifying the assailant who punched comedian Chris Redd in front of the Comedy Cellar in Greenwich Village.

He was scheduled to perform there Wednesday night.

Redd was getting out of his car just before 9:40 p.m. when a man who apparently looked like a security guard charged him and punched him in the face, investigators said.

The 37-year-old victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital with a fractured nose. He was treated and released.

The unidentified individual is described as a male, with dark skin complexion, approximately 35 to 40 years of age, 6 2" tall, 280lbs, and heavy build and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue shirt, black pants, black, gray and white sneakers, a multi-color fedora hat and a black facemask.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Redd was a cast member of 'Saturday Night Live' until last year.

Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip