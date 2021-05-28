Maine woman who went missing in Times Square found safe in Queens

By Eyewitness News
Missing woman found safe in Queens hostel

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Christine Hammontree was located at a hostel in Long Island City, Queens. Authorities say she is unharmed and there is no crime that requires an investigation.

This is a breaking news update. Previous story below:

Police released new surveillance photos of a woman from Maine who they say was last seen in New York City on Monday.

According to police, 29-year-old Christine Hammontree was last seen getting into a yellow cab with a man and two women, just after 2 a.m.

She got into the cab outside of McDonald's in Times Square.

The Falmouth Police Department released updated images of Hammontree on Friday that feature the clothing that she was last seen wearing. This images were taken on May 21.

Hammontree is described as 5'9'' tall and 110 pounds with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, shorts, black flip flops and an orange backpack.



Authorities say Hammontree was visiting someone she knew in New York City at the time of her disappearance.

It's unknown if the person she was visiting was a loved one or significant other.



Police say family in Maine reported Hammontree missing, and the NYPD began assisting after her father contacted the department.

It's unknown how long she had been in New York City before she went missing.

Officials say she has no past history of drug use, mental health issues or previous disappearances.

Anyone with information in is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

The family of a 24-year-old woman who died after falling from a rooftop during a party in the East Village this weekend is speaking out about their loved one.



