Asylum seekers celebrate Christmas at Upper West Side synagogue

UPPER WEST SIDE (WABC) -- Asylum seekers in Manhattan received a special Christmas celebration on Sunday.

Organizers within the SAJ Synagogue on the Upper West Side prepared South American meals, music, and had Christmas gifts for both kids and adults.

They say they wanted to bring a little joy to people who have had a difficult year.

"Another important element of this party is most of the people in this room do not have access to hot food. They're staying in shelters. They're staying in with their whole family in a hotel room ad they're getting an amazing home cooked meal," Allison Spitz of SAJ Synagogue said.

Team TLC, an organization that has helped migrants once they get off the bus at Port Authority, also helped put the event together.

