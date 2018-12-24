Firefighters battle flames at apartment complex in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Firefighters battled a raging fire at an apartment complex in New Jersey on Christmas Eve, forcing 18 families out of their homes.

The fire broke out at about 5;30 p.m. at the Cedar Lane apartments in Highland Park.

The roof collapsed on several of the apartments as the fire spread in the two-story complex. Smoke could be seen for miles away.

Firefighters attempted to keep the flames from spreading to other buildings. Four apartments were completely destroyed.

So far there have been no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Management of the complex told the displaced families they would help them get hotel rooms for the night.


