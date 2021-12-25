Maine state trooper rescued elderly man who went missing, carried him out of snowy ditch

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11380330" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derick Waller reports at least three major airlines have announced they are collectively canceling more than 300 flights for Christmas Eve.

MAINE (WABC) -- One Maine man got a life saving Christmas miracle this year.Eighty-two-year-old Bernard Perry has Alzheimer's and walked away from his home into a bitter cold night.Maine state trooper Tyler Harrington found Perry in a ditch with the help of a snow plow driver.Officials believe Perry was in the ditch for about 90 minutes before rescuers found him.Harrington went into ditch and carried Perry to safety.Perry was taken to the hospital and treated for hypothermia and frostbite.----------