Even Santa has delivery deadlines! It's a shipping reminder to make sure all those gifts are under the tree in time.

The US Postal Service recommends holiday mail be sent out by December 16 for it to arrive by Christmas.

If you're using priority, you have four extra days to get those packages to the post office.

FedEx recommends a shipping date no later than December 15 for five-day home delivery.

UPS recommends packages be shipped out on December 19 using three-day select.